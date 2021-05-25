LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky prisoners and young people housed at juvenile justice facilities can once again have in-person visits starting the week of June 20, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.
Visitors will have to show proof of having received a COVID-19 vaccine and schedule their visits in advance. On June 4, information about scheduling visits will be posted the state Department of Corrections and Juvenile Justice websites.
"This is a setting where if there is a COVID(-19) outbreak, we have seen that it can be devastating — how quickly it can spread — so we are taking precautions while still opening up visitations," Beshear said. "There will be a number of different checks as you come in."
In-person visits will be limited to two people per prisoner. Virtual visits will be continue to be offered, Beshear added.
The governor said 76% of adult prisoners in state custody have been vaccinated, and shots are available for those who initially declined.