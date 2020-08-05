LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's attorney general is warning about unsolicited personal protective equipment.
If you receive items such as faces coverings or face shields that you didn't order, it could be part of a brushing scam, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a news release. Companies use such scams to send people things they didn't order, then write a five-star review of the products using the resident's name and address.
If you receive any PPE that you didn't order, you should contact the attorney general's consumer protection hotline: 888-432-9257.
Cameron said you should not use the products because they might not be safe. He also said if you get things you didn't order, it could mean your personal information has been hacked and you should change your password on all e-commerce sites that you use.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.