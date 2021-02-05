LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky's positivity rate has continued to decline for the past week, remaining under 9%, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday alongside 2,261 new cases.
The state's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, dropped from 8.37% on Thursday to 8.16% Friday. The last time the state reached a 9% positivity rate was Jan. 29.
But the state's death count remains high. Friday marked the 17th straight day Kentucky has reported more than 30 virus-related deaths.
Among the 50 victims reported Friday were five females and five males from Jefferson County, ranging from ages 55 to 87 years old, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
On Wednesday, Beshear said the state's hospitalization data remained "stable." According to Kentucky Public Health, 1,318 residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, while 330 patients were being treated in intensive care units. More than 160 patients were on ventilators as of Friday.
The governor and Kentucky's Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack both continue to urge Kentuckians not to host large Super Bowl parties on Sunday.
“No matter who you’re rooting for on Sunday, let’s make sure we hold on to our progress against this virus as Team Kentucky,” Beshear said in a news release.
The governor said 10% of the state has now been vaccinated. As of Friday, 416,408 unique individuals had received the first dose of the two-shot immunization process, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health's vaccination dashboard.
"Every day we get closer to the finish line we’ve all been waiting for," he said. "Hang in there and do what it takes to protect each other a little bit longer."
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here. To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and for more information on Kentucky's vaccination process, click here.
