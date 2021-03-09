LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials on Tuesday reported 880 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and 21 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The state's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, fell from 4.06% on Monday to 3.94% on Tuesday, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. That's the lowest it's been since Sept. 21, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
The virus-related deaths announced Tuesday brings Kentucky's toll to 4,850 since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the state. Among the victims were three women, ages 62, 89 and 98, and a 60-year-old man from Jefferson County.
Over the past week, the state vaccinated a record 127,110 people against the coronavirus, Beshear said. That surpassed the record of 112,428 set the previous week.
"We are really ramping up to meet the moment and we are going to achieve this goal the president set of having a vaccine available for any Kentucky adult who wants one by the end of May," Beshear said.
According to the state's vaccination dashboard, 849,030 Kentuckians as of Monday had received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. That's more than 25% of the state's eligible population, Beshear said Monday.
As of Tuesday, 551 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according Kentucky Public Health, while 147 were being treated in intensive care units. More than 80 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 411,917 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 48,272 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here. To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and for more information on Kentucky's vaccination process, click here.
