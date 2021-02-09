LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With a winter storm on the horizon targeting most of Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday said the commonwealth's regional COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closed Thursday to ensure residents are not traveling amid dangerous conditions.
If you had an appointment Thursday at one of the Kroger-run sites, located in Lexington, Bowling Green and Covington, the governor said a representative will be in touch about rescheduling.
"We asked to try to get them in, as long as weather permits, as many of them, potentially, on Saturday with ones they can add on," Beshear said. "At the worst, it can be absorbed next week; at the latest, that Thursday, Friday, Saturday.
"If you have waited a long time to get this appointment, I'm really sorry," he added. "But I also don't want to put you out on the roads with thick amounts of ice when, if you wear your mask and you're careful for this next week, we will get you vaccinated."
Beshear later said it was too early to determine if the sites will be able to open Friday.
"We want to do everything we can to keep these sites open, but when we do, when have to ensure that everybody can get there," he added. "Because we don't want to waste one single dose whatsoever."
According to the state's vaccination dashboard, 452,532 Kentuckians as of Tuesday had received the first dose of the two-shot coronavirus immunization — up from 444,930 on Monday.
The past two Tuesdays, Beshear has announced boosts to the state's supply of vaccine doses from the federal government. The state's vaccination dashboard shows the first-dose allocation for the week beginning Feb. 9 will be the same amount as last week (68,475).
The governor said he will announce the locations of more regional vaccination sites around the commonwealth on Thursday.
Kentucky reports more than 2,300 new cases; death toll remains 'stubbornly high'
State health officials confirmed 2,339 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky and 35 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factory, Beshear said.
Tuesday marked the 21st consecutive day in which Kentucky has reported more than 30 coronavirus-related deaths. In total, 4,126 Kentuckians have died from the virus since it was first reported in the state in March 2020.
Beshear said 16 of the new victims Tuesday were Jefferson County residents.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, dropped from 7.78% on Monday to 7.66% on Tuesday — the lowest it's been since November 2020.
"Everything I'm seeing right now, (with) the exception of our deaths remaining stubbornly high, is really positive," Beshear said. "Let's continue to be positive as we work our way out of this pandemic."
Of the new cases reported Tuesday, 396 were confirmed in Jefferson County, according to Kentucky Public Health. Data released Monday show 95 of the commonwealth's 120 counties were experiencing a "critical" spread of the virus, according to the governor.
As of Tuesday, 1,204 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state health officials, while 282 were being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 140 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 381,121 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 45,148 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here. To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and for more information on Kentucky's vaccination process, click here.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.