LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's positivity rate has now remained under 3% for one straight week, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday.
The positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, sat at 2.8% on Saturday, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. The rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, the World Health Organization says. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.
Health officials on Saturday reported 637 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, according to Kentucky Public Health.
To date, at least 6,023 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.
Data from Kentucky Public Health show 400 Kentuckians currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 92 being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 46 residents were on ventilators.
According to the state's vaccination dashboard, 1,296,933 Kentuckians had received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Saturday.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's 323,473 confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 49,490 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
