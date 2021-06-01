LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senior citizen centers across Kentucky can reopen on June 11, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.
The centers, which closed to the public at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic more than a year ago, will be among the countless venues allowed to reopen at full capacity when the commonwealth's restrictions are lifted that day.
Anyone who enters one of the centers will be required to follow mask guidance that is specific to the county where the center is located, Beshear said.
The centers will adhere to other recommendations set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "which fall closely in line with long-term care and adult day health care guidance," the governor said.
In announcing the news, Beshear applauded those around the commonwealth who helped ensure senior citizens had meals during the pandemic and hazardous winter weather over the past year.
"That is the true spirit of team Kentucky, and that's one of the things that makes us special," he said. "When times are toughest, we are at our very best; our goodness comes out."
Visitations resumed at non-Medicare certified long-term care facilities in Kentucky in February.
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
- Beshear to lift Kentucky's mask mandate and capacity restrictions June 11
- Beshear: Visitations can resume at certain long-term care facilities
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.