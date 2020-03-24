LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A few kindergartners in Bardstown aren't letting the coronavirus stop them from staying connected with their classmates.
Bardstown Primary School student Lisa Hagan, who said she has missed going to school, decided to lift the spirits of her classmates by drawing pictures and writing letters to them.
Her classmate Matthew Riley received Lisa's first artework. More than ten kindergartners are now taking part in this pen pal exchange.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.