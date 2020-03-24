LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kroger, one of the nation's largest supermarket retailers, is asking the federal government to give protective masks and gloves to its employees.
The grocery store chain said it supports healthcare workers having the first priority, but that its employees need to be protected, too. Kroger officials said they are installing plexiglass partitions at cash registers to promote social distancing at the checkout lanes.
Kroger recently expanded its paid sick leave to employees diagnosed with COVID-19 or under mandatory quarantine. The grocery store is also offering appreciation bonuses to its employees during the coronavirus outbreak.
