LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — As a way of saying thank you to its employees working through the novel coronavirus outbreak, Kroger announced Saturday that it is giving every hourly associate a one-time "appreciation" bonus.
Every full-time Kroger associate — from those working in grocery stores to those in the company's supply chain, manufacturing and customer service departments — will receive a bonus of $300, while part-time associates will receive $150, according to a news release from the Kroger Family of Companies.
"Our associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers. I am incredibly grateful for all they are doing," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO, in a statement. "The true heroes in this story are our associates, and we want to provide them with additional resources and support to help them continue their remarkable effort."
The bonus will be paid to associates who were hired on or before March 1, according to the news release. It will cover employees' March 8-28 payroll period and will be payable on April 3.
Kroger also announced that it has extended its COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines for employees who are diagnosed with or placed under quarantine due to the coronavirus. All associates will be eligible to receive their standard pay for up to two weeks — or 14 days — Kroger said in its news release.
