Kentucky State University opens doors for ITT Tech and St. Catherine College students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Kentucky State University will get to decide if they want to have online or in-person classes this fall.

KSU developed a program to allow students the best learning and living options for themselves. Students can choose to live at home, a residence hall, hotel or off-campus.

They can also choose online learning, learning in the classroom or a hybrid version.

If students start the year under the hybrid option, they have the flexibility to revert to online learning if they become uncomfortable in the classroom.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags