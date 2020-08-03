LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Kentucky State University will get to decide if they want to have online or in-person classes this fall.
KSU developed a program to allow students the best learning and living options for themselves. Students can choose to live at home, a residence hall, hotel or off-campus.
BREDS Choice: Learning and Living Your WayFor the health and safety of the campus community, BREDS Choice is giving every student the ability to choose the learning and living environment best for them. Learn more at https://t.co/fJ5kek7gB6 #KSUForward pic.twitter.com/31S1wVoSo3— Kentucky State U. (@KyStateU) August 3, 2020
They can also choose online learning, learning in the classroom or a hybrid version.
If students start the year under the hybrid option, they have the flexibility to revert to online learning if they become uncomfortable in the classroom.
