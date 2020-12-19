LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange man fighting a monthslong rollercoaster battle with COVID-19 is finally home for good.
Demetrius Booker returned home Saturday after undergoing gallbladder surgery due to complications from the coronavirus. Booker, a 40-year-old father, has been in a coma, admitted to six hospitals and lost at least 40 pounds while fighting complications from COVID-19 since July.
"I definitely feel like I'm on the mend, on the up-and-up," Booker told WDRB News on Saturday. "I definitely feel great, actually."
Booker, who had no underlying health conditions before contracting the coronavirus, wants the public to know the respiratory disease is no joke.
"Young people, wear your masks, wash your hands," he said. "I don't care how old you are; trust me, you can get it."
Booker encourages other COVID patients and survivors to reach out, so he can help them on their own journey to recover.
