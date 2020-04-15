LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Researchers hope that a new COVID-19 antibody test can help them develop treatments or a vaccine.
The test can detect if people have recovered from COVID-19, according to the test's developer, Abbot Laboratories. The test could provide information on how long antibodies remain and if they provide immunity. That knowledge could aid the development of treatments and vaccine.
The test has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, but Abbott has been allowed to distribute the product under the agency's flexible regulations.
Abbott is shipping 1 million tests immediately and plans to produce and ship 20 million tests by the end of June.
