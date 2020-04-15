COVID-19 cells under microscope.jpeg

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical particles of the new coronavirus, colorized blue, from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Antibody blood tests for the coronavirus could play a key role in deciding whether millions of Americans can safely return to work and school. But public health officials warn that the current “Wild West” of unregulated tests is creating confusion that could ultimately slow the path to recovery. (Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Researchers hope that a new COVID-19 antibody test can help them develop treatments or a vaccine.

The test can detect if people have recovered from COVID-19, according to the test's developer, Abbot Laboratories. The test could provide information on how long antibodies remain and if they provide immunity. That knowledge could aid the development of treatments and vaccine. 

The test has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, but Abbott has been allowed to distribute the product under the agency's flexible regulations.

Abbott is shipping 1 million tests immediately and plans to produce and ship 20 million tests by the end of June.

