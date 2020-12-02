LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Now that COVID-19 vaccines are on the way, questions are being asked about whether or not the government, schools and businesses can require them.
Kentucky is expecting to get its first shipment of the vaccines in mid-December, according to state leaders. The limited doses will first be given to long-term care residents and staff as well as frontline health care workers.
Preparations are already underway in Jefferson County to get the vaccine distributed. However, officials with the Louisville Metro Public Health Department said it's going to be a challenge to handle the large amount of vaccines that will need to be administered. Some are hoping large companies step up and help administer the vaccines to their employees to lessen some of the burden.
Local attorney Brian Butler told WDRB News he doesn't believe the government can require the general public to get the vaccines, but it's a different story when it comes to schools and employers.
"Most employees in Kentucky are 'at-will' employees, meaning that they serve at the pleasure of their employer and they can be terminated for really any reason as long as it doesn't involve racial discrimination, gender discrimination, or religious discriminations," Butler said.
In a lot of cases, Butler said students are required to get vaccinated before attending school, and military members are also required to have certain vaccinations.
"There will certainly be pushback from people that don't believe in the vaccine," Butler said. "Where that line gets drawn, that's going to be a question we're going to be talking about for months and months, if not years."
