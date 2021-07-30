LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD officer was bitten by a dog during a foot pursuit that eventually ended in an arrest on Friday evening.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, police were conducting an investigation in the 13300 block of Dixie Highway in southwest Jefferson County when a suspect fled on foot.
During a pursuit of the suspect, an officer was bitten in the leg by a dog. Ruoff said the officer was taken to University of Louisville hospital with what is believed to be a non-life threatening injury.
A perimeter was established around the suspect, who was later arrested. Their name has not been released yet.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.