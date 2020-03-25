LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — President Donald Trump is piquing Americans' interest about a malaria and arthritis drug that could be a cure for COVID-19.
Hydroxycholorquine, pronounced "Hy-droxy Chlor-uh-quinn," is showing some promising results for people struggling with the novel coronavirus.
Dermatologists like Doctor Al Knable in New Albany, Indiana, know the drug well. He often uses it to treat patients for autoimmune diseases such as like lupus.
We should all feel hopeful but cautious about Hydroxycholorquine's potential in the fight against COVID-19, Knable said.
"If I was diagnosed with COVID-19 tomorrow, and I started to have symptoms that moved me from home to hospital care, I would be very tempted to try this medication myself," Knable said. "Because I know that, for the vast majority of people, the safety profile is acceptable."
Some people experience side effects, such as eye problems and drops in blood counts, with Hydroxycholorquine
Remember: You should always check with your doctor before using any medication.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.