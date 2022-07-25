LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local health departments around the state are pushing for Kentuckians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services is working with health departments for a "Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Extravaganza." Some clinics are offering gift cards.
Locations around the state include:
- Lexington-Fayette County Health Department & UKHC
- Kroger Field, 1540 University Drive, Green Lot, Lexington, KY
- July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- July 30 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- 6 months or older
- North Central District Health Department
- Henry County Health Department, Shelby County Health Department, Spencer County Health Department, Trimble County Health Department
- July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- July 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 6 months or older
- Lawrence County Health Department
- 1080 Meadowbrook Lane, Louisa, KY
- July 25 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Pfizer (6 months to 4 years old)
- July 25 from 1-2:30 p.m. Pfizer (ages 12 years and older)
- July 25 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Pfizer (5-11 years old)
- July 26 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Moderna (6 months to 5 years old)
- July 26 from 1-2:30 p.m. Moderna (12 years and older)
- To schedule appointment, click here
- Martin County Health Department
- 136 Rockcastle Road, Inez, KY
- July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointment only, call 606-292-7752
- 6 months or older
- Todd County Health Department
- 617 We. Main St., Elkton, KY
- Aug. 4 from 4-7 p.m.
- Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 6 months or older
- Green River District Health Department
- Ohio County Health Center, 1336 Clay St., Hartford, KY
- July 29 from 8 a.m. to noon
- July 30 from 8 a.m. to noon
- 6 months or older
- Kentucky River District Health Department
- Knott County Health Center, Lee County Health Center, Leslie County Health Center, Letcher County Health Center, Perry County Health Center, Wolfe County Health Center
- July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wolfe County Health Department from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 12 months or older
- Lincoln Trail District Health Department & Save-Rite Pharmacy
- 200 Telco Drive, Brandenburg, KY
- July 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 6 months or older
As of July 18, Kentucky Department of Public Health has reported 16,293 deaths related to the virus in the state since the start of the pandemic. Last week's positivity rate was 17.70%.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reports that 66% of the state's total population has received at least one dose, while 57% are fully vaccinated and 26% have received booster shots.
