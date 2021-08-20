LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- School districts around Kentuckiana are struggling with COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
As some parents ask if its safe for children to be at school, Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel says it's still safe for children to attend school in-person.
"We wouldn't support it if it wasn't safe," Yazel said. "That's one thing that needs to be said with a lot of meetings being pretty argumentative and things like that. We've been in communication with all the schools in our county since June."
Greater Clark County Schools has reported 78 positive COVID-19 cases while 988 students or staff are in quarantine. The school district updates its numbers each Monday.
Clarksville Community Schools reported nine positive cases and another 65 students or staff quarantined.
Silver Creek School Corporation decided to send three schools into virtual instruction next week following 76 positive cases in the district. Silver Creek Primary, Elementary and Middle schools will be virtual for at least five days.
Borden-Henryville School Corporation hasn't reported its COVID-19 data to WDRB.
