LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra announced that the school's athletic department has placed 45 employees on a 60-day furlough and eliminated 40 more positions altogether in anticipation of a $15 million budget shortfall because of COIVD-19's impact to the campus and college sports world.
Tyra said some of those impacted were long-term employees and that they came from a variety of areas.
No coaches were laid off or furloughed.
Tyra, along with head coaches, has taken a salary reduction, and the department has enacted 15% budget cuts to every sport as it braces for more losses. The department will present its 2020-21 budget Friday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.