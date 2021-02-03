LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To District 9 Councilman Bill Hollander, it's clear: Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness and others are putting shots in arms as fast as possible at Broadbent Arena and elsewhere.
"I think we're doing a great job with that," said Hollander, who represents neighborhoods along Frankfort Avenue.
The councilman does, however, have concerns about who is being vaccinated for COVID-19 — and who's not. He points to a recent story from Politico that suggests African Americans across the country are not receiving a proportionate number of the doses.
Hollander worries Louisville could be part of that trend, but right now, he says the data to determine whether it is or not is lacking.
"We really shouldn't try to hide any of this data. We ought to be very public about it," he said. "This is obviously an extremely concerning situation."
On Wednesday, Dr. Sarah Moyer with Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness shared some data with a council committee on which Hollander serves. Moyer acknowledged that the heat maps she presented, which geographically measure the number of COVID-19 deaths versus vaccinations administered, do show an inequity.
"They appear to show significantly higher death rates from COVID-19 in the western part of the county and significantly higher vaccination rates for the COVID-19 vaccine in the eastern part of the county," Hollander said.
As a possible explanation for the data, Moyer said that of the groups currently eligible for the vaccine, such as teachers and health care workers, tend to be white and live in more affluent parts of the city. Additionally, she said that some Louisville neighborhoods where the count of administered vaccines is low might have average lifespans below 70 years old and, thus, elderly populations that aren't yet eligible to be vaccinated. Hollander doesn't deny those factors.
"They may be explainable, and certainly, they're not intentional, but we may need to change programs in order to be more equitable," he said.
That's why he said better transparency and more data from the health department are key.
Moyer told Hollander more of that data should be on the city website soon. She also said she’s ready to partner with council to fix any inequities that are identified.
"And I hope that next time I come back, that map will look different," she said.
Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday promised similar transparency. He plans to release statewide demographic data on vaccine administration Monday and expects the data will show racial disparities similar to those observed nationally.
The data, Beshear said, will likely push his administration to "be more intentional" with the program of administering vaccines and addressing the hesitations toward the vaccine sometimes documented in minority communities.
"We're going to be transparent, and then we're going to talk about how we address inequity in this program," he said. "When we're intentional, we can address inequity."
