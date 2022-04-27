LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 cases are still circulating in Louisville despite the city being in the green zone, meaning there's a low risk of new cases and hospitalizations.
The Louisville Metro Health Department reported 850 COVID-19 cases last week and 45 COVID-19 deaths. Doctors said it's too early to tell if there will be a spike in cases for Thunder over Louisville. But so far. cases remain low.
"With the public health data, it always underestimates the prevalence of the disease at some point," said Dr. Jeff Howard, medical director with the Louisville Metro Health Department. "We have to know that when we consider what these numbers actually mean. But we know that we're not seeing high number of cases despite people taking at-home tests. We know people aren't getting significantly ill having to come into the hospitals or physicians office where those cases would be reported."
Doctors said PCR tests are still considered the gold standard when it comes to getting the most accurate result. Rapid tests can sometimes give people a false-negative. But doctors said if you get a positive from an at-home test, then you do have COVID-19.
