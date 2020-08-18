LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville continues to see an uptick in positive tests for COVID-19.
In a zoom conference with Mayor Greg Fischer, health officials report 1,571 new cases of the virus this week with a positivity is 10 percent. Those numbers mean Louisville Health and Wellness puts the city in high alert because of the steady increase in cases.
Health director Dr. Sarah Moyer says people are letting their guard down with the summer weather.
"It's starting with the at-home parties and social gatherings. People have people over to their house, they go inside because it's hot outside or the mosquitoes seem bad, and they take their masks off while they are eating or drinking. And that's where we are seeing a lot of spread of COVID happening," Moyer explains.
Moyer says just because some businesses are reopening doesn't mean the pandemic is over. In fact, she says the infection rates are as bad or worse than it was in March, when the pandemic began. She urges people to reduce activities like not going to visit bars, nightclubs and gyms until the coronavirus numbers come down.
And Moyer reminds people to wear facial coverings and masks correctly with the nose covered, and she asks people who may have been infected to stay at home for 14 days -- even if an initial test shows they are negative for the virus.
Louisville Health and Wellness experts say they are increasing COVID-19 testing sites with nearly 20 already in place, which are listed on the city's COVID-19 dashboard.
