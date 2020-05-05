LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It may be more quiet than usual at Louisville Free Public Libraries, but a lot is being done to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Louisville libraries are donating their computer power to COVID-19 research focused on diseases as part of a project called "Folding@Home," according to a news release.
A total of 580 Louisville computers usually used at the libraries to help locals find jobs will instead be used to assist medical labs with mathematical research. All the library has to do to help is download software to each of the computers.
"Who knows what lab it will be whose research is really instrumental in either finding an effective therapy to treat people who have COVID-19, or a vaccine to stop them from getting it. If anything that we do contributes a small bit to that, then I think it's totally been worth it," said Lee Burchfield, director of Louisville Free Public Library.
Library officials said technology staff began re-directing LFPL's computing power to the fight against the coronavirus two weeks after closing to the public.
Louisville libraries have been closed since March 14, and 90% of employees are on furlough. LFPL's digital resources, including eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, streaming movies and music are still available on their website.
