LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Health Department held its monthly meeting Wednesday morning and much of the conversation focused on a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Louisville Metro Public Health Department says it's going to be a challenge to handle the large amount of vaccines that will need to be administered.
Some are hoping large companies step up and help administer vaccines to their employees to lessen some of the burden.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined the meeting and says education and preparation will be key when a vaccine is approved.
"As the board is well aware, distributing these vaccines efficient, effective, and equitable will be an enormous challenge both in terms of logistics and communication," he said. "We have to identify the right time and places to administer the vaccine. We have to keep track of who has received the vaccine."
The department says there are lots of moving parts and it's still working on plans to make sure everyone who needs a vaccination gets one.
