LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville health experts have doubled down on concerns of a spike in COVID-19 cases due to private functions over the Derby and Labor Day weekend.
During a news conference Thursday morning, health officials offered a quick list of coronavirus warnings and reminders:
- If you host a gathering, keep it to 10 people or less, and make sure it stays outside. Also, have an alternate plan ready in case the weather turns bad.
- Keep a list of who's attending so you can help contact trace if anyone who attends tests positive.
- Ask your guests to screen themselves before they arrive.
- Wear face coverings, wash hands and stay 6 feet apart.
- Only serve individually packaged food.
- Don't share plates or feed "buffet style."
"The last two weeks of August our case counts have been coming down," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "We have to keep that trend going for our economy, our school and our health."
Louisville reported 722 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and nine new deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor. Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, said about 500 previously unreported cases from May, June and July were added to Thursday's report due to data reporting issues.
This is an unusually high number of new cases. @DrSarahMoyer says about 500 new cases were added, spaced out since May as a result of data reporting issues. These were Jeff Co cases that weren’t accurately added for a variety of reasons, she says. Expect a similar bump tomorrow. https://t.co/F2RrRty0tr— Marcus Green (@MarcusGreenWDRB) September 3, 2020
"These additional cases do not change the current trajectory of the coronavirus outbreak as they were from the months of May, June, and July," the Department of Public Health and Wellness stated in a note on its official COVID-19 website.
As of Thursday, Louisville's positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, is 9.9%, according to the Department of Public Health and Wellness.
Louisville has seen at least 13,569 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since its first case in March. At least 7,521 of those confirmed cases have recovered.
As of Thursday, 301 Louisville residents have died from COVID-19.
