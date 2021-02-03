LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some good news on the coronavirus vaccination front: Officials with Louisville's health department say they may be moving faster than expected.
Their biggest challenge, however, is yet to come.
For the most part, things are moving smoothly at Broadbent Arena, which houses Louisville's mass vaccination center. The biggest issue, officials say, is limited supply.
"All the appointments, as they open to the public, get filled in about seven minutes," said Dr. Sara Moyer, the city's chief health strategist.
Moyer on Tuesday provided Louisville Metro Council with an update on the city's vaccine distribution efforts. Currently, she said the health department is focusing on vaccinating teachers and school staff, while the city's hospitals are administering doses to people age 70 and older.
Transitioning from Phase 1A to 1B of the state's vaccination plan, however, wasn't easy.
"Unfortunately, when we made that turn, there were a few hiccups and bumps in the road," she said. "But those are starting to smooth out."
The next phase, 1C, likely won't get any easier. The next group in line includes anyone age 60 or older, anyone age 16 or older with high-risk preexisting health conditions and all essential workers as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a majority of Louisville's population.
"1C is going to be a challenge," Moyer said.
"... We might be there by March now," she added. "I think the hospitals are telling us it will probably be about four to five weeks to get through all of the (residents) 70 or older."
To address supply concerns, there's hope Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine could get approved in the next 10 days.
Additionally, findings released Wednesday say AstraZeneca’s vaccine may reduce transmission of the virus and offers strong protection for three months on just a single dose. That vaccine is approved in the United Kingdom but may not be approved in the United States until late March
While talking with Moyer on Tuesday, council members said seniors need an easier way to schedule vaccination appointments.
"That's been the biggest complaint, and the biggest complainer of all? My parents," said Councilman James Peden, R-23. "... We need some alternative to get the information out to them beyond just putting your name on our waitlist."
In response, Moyer said health officials are trying different ways to reach Louisville's elderly population.
For information on how to sign up for a vaccination appointment, click here.
