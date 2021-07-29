LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Hospital said COVID-19 admissions are almost five times higher than just two weeks ago.
The hospital said it went from seven patients to more than 30. All but two of those patients are not vaccinated.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith said the Delta variant is so contagious that it's spreading rapidly in our community. He said many sick people ask if they can get a vaccine at the hospital, and at that point, it's too late.
"There's a lot of supportive care we can do, but we really don't have a cure for this," he said. "And the treatment options, while they are there, they are still very limited on what we can provide of them. Most of the time, it's just supporting them through this until they can get better on their own."
To put the numbers in perspective, U of L Hospital averaged about 150 patients at the height of the pandemic.
Smith said those who have symptoms of COVID-19 should still get tested, even if they're vaccinated, so they can be sure they aren't spreading the virus to others.
