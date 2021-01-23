LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville leaders have put out a call for more volunteers, especially people of color, to work at the city's mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Broadbent Arena.
"Do I think that people of color would feel more at ease if there were people of color who were greeting them and providing the vaccinations? I would say absolutely," said Delanor Manson, CEO of the Kentucky Nurses Association, during a virtual town hall Saturday with Mayor Greg Fischer.
"However, we need those people of color to volunteer."
Health officials are seeking more volunteers, even those who don't have a medical background, and more diversity among the 4,000 people currently working at Broadbent Arena.
Only licensed professionals can administer injections, but volunteers can be greeters, observe patients and help direct traffic — among other support tasks.
"We know when you see somebody that looks like you, you're gonna tend to be more comfortable, and there's lots of studies on that in the field of medicine," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "We really encourage people to sign up."
Volunteers who work at least 40 hours are eligible to get vaccinated as a thank-you for their service. To sign up, click here.
The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness vaccinated 6,000 nonmedical first responders and educators this week at Broadbent Arena, Fischer said Saturday. In total, the mayor said 12,000 people have been vaccinated thus far at the site.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.