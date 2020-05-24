LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville health officials have identified 17 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Jefferson County, according to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
Two more Jefferson County residents, a 67-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man, have died after contracting the respiratory disease, Fischer said Sunday in a tweet. The county's virus-related death toll is up to 148 since the pandemic began.
"Please keep the families in our thoughts," Fischer said in a tweet.
We've sadly lost 2 additional people to COVID-19. We've adjusted the total to 148. Please keep the families in our thoughts.— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) May 24, 2020
Of the county's 2,266 positive cases since the pandemic began, 1,494 patients have recovered, according to the mayor, who urged citizens to continue practicing good social distancing habits.
"Let's continue to #StayHome when possible, & stay 6 (feet) apart & cover our faces in public," Fischer said in a tweet.
Today's numbers. We have 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing our total to 2,266. Let's continue to #StayHome when possible, & stay 6' apart & cover our faces in public. pic.twitter.com/osDhWfp7k1— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) May 24, 2020
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 148 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Saturday, bringing the state's total infections to at least 8,571.
Beshear's next COVID-19 briefing will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, from the state Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.
