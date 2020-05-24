LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville health officials have identified 17 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Jefferson County, according to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

Two more Jefferson County residents, a 67-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man, have died after contracting the respiratory disease, Fischer said Sunday in a tweet. The county's virus-related death toll is up to 148 since the pandemic began. 

"Please keep the families in our thoughts," Fischer said in a tweet. 

Of the county's 2,266 positive cases since the pandemic began, 1,494 patients have recovered, according to the mayor, who urged citizens to continue practicing good social distancing habits

"Let's continue to #StayHome when possible, & stay 6 (feet) apart & cover our faces in public," Fischer said in a tweet. 

Gov. Andy Beshear reported 148 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Saturday, bringing the state's total infections to at least 8,571.

Beshear's next COVID-19 briefing will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, from the state Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. 

