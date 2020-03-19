LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Jefferson County has six new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Thursday afternoon. The county is now up to 17 confirmed cases.
Fischer said he is unsure of the updated total of COVID-19 cases around Kentucky, but Jefferson County has had six new positive cases identified since Gov. Andy Beshear's Wednesday afternoon news conference. At that point, the governor said the state has 35 confirmed cases.
Below are the updated case numbers in the state by county:
- Bourbon County
- 66-year-old man (died March 15)
- 88-year-old woman
- Clark County
- 49-year-old man
- Age/gender unknown
- Fayette County
- 40-year-old woman
- 46-year-old man
- 31-year-old woman
- 33-year-old woman (New York resident tested in Lexington)
- 47-year-old man
- 31-year-old man
- Age/gender unknown
- Franklin County
- Person in their 60s (gender unknown)
- Harrison County
- 27-year-old woman (fully recovered)
- 67-year-old woman
- 68-year-old man
- 54-year-old woman
- 60-year-old man
- 51-year-old man
- Jefferson County
- 8-month-old infant
- Woman - age unknown
- 69-year-old man
- 67-year-old woman
- 68-year-old woman
- 80-year-old woman
- 66-year-old man
- 73-year-old woman
- 34-year-old woman
- 54-year-old man
- 74-year-old man
- Age/gender unknown
- Age/gender unknown
- Age/gender unknown
- Age/gender unknown
- Age/gender unknown
- Age/gender unknown
- Kenton County
- 1 case: Age/gender unknown
- Lyon County
- 69-year-old man
- Montgomery County
- 56-year-old man
- 51-year-old man
- Nelson County
- 53-year-old man
- Warren County
- 1 case: Age/gender unknown
- WEDCO Health Department District (serves Bourbon, Harrison, Nicholas and Scott Counties)
- 1 case: Age/gender unknown
