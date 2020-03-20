LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Friday afternoon.
Jefferson County is up to 25 total cases of the novel coronavirus, according to Fischer, who added that the number of cases will rise dramatically as Kentucky's testing capacity increases. The worst, he said, is likely yet to come.
"There is going to be a surge," Fischer said. "We don't know if it will hit in one week, two weeks or three weeks ... It's coming our way. That's the lens we're making our decisions through."
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will provide an update on COVID-19 cases around the commonwealth during a 5 p.m. news conference from the state Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. Watch the governor's update here.
This story will be updated.
