LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Another Jefferson County resident has died after contracting COVID-19, according to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. 

Fischer announced the county's 118th death related to the respiratory illness, an individual in their 90s, in a tweet Sunday afternoon. Health officials have also confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, which has now seen 1,648 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, according to the mayor. 

More than 990 of Jefferson County's COVID-19 patients have recovered.  

"While the data shows we are flattening the curve, we must stay vigilant," Fischer said in a tweet. "Please, #StayHome & if you must go out, stay 6 (feet) apart & cover your face."

Sunday's report is a decline from the 39 new cases in the county Fischer announced Saturday

More than 300 Kentuckians have died since contracting COVID-19, which has infected more than more 6,400 people across the state, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday afternoon

