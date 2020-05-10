LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Another Jefferson County resident has died after contracting COVID-19, according to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
Fischer announced the county's 118th death related to the respiratory illness, an individual in their 90s, in a tweet Sunday afternoon. Health officials have also confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, which has now seen 1,648 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, according to the mayor.
More than 990 of Jefferson County's COVID-19 patients have recovered.
"While the data shows we are flattening the curve, we must stay vigilant," Fischer said in a tweet. "Please, #StayHome & if you must go out, stay 6 (feet) apart & cover your face."
Today's numbers: We have 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing our total to 1,648. Sadly, we've lost 1 additional person. While the data shows we are flattening the curve, we must stay vigilant. Please, #StayHome & if you must go out, stay 6' apart & cover your face. pic.twitter.com/pYd6RTV4Ip— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) May 10, 2020
Sunday's report is a decline from the 39 new cases in the county Fischer announced Saturday.
More than 300 Kentuckians have died since contracting COVID-19, which has infected more than more 6,400 people across the state, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday afternoon.
Related Stories:
- Beshear: Health guidelines for houses of worship now in effect; Kentucky surpasses 300 COVID-19 deaths
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.