LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer reported 22 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County and an additional death related to the respiratory illness Sunday.
The new cases and death reported Sunday bring Jefferson County to at least 1,092 total cases of the coronavirus and 82 deaths since the pandemic began, Fischer tweeted.
Of those 1,092 cases, 519 have recovered.
Numbers for today. We have 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. Our total is now 1,092. We've lost 1 additional person. In honor of her & the 81 others in our city who this virus has taken, let's continue to #StayHome. If you must go out, please stay 6' apart & cover your face. pic.twitter.com/lGGlbyLRIo— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) April 26, 2020
"If you must go out, please stay 6 (feet) apart and cover your face," Fischer wrote.
Jefferson County saw a four-case decrease from the 26 cases Fischer reported Saturday afternoon. Three county residents who had contracted COVID-19 died Saturday, according to the mayor.
As of Saturday afternoon, Kentucky has seen more than 3,900 cases of the coronavirus and 205 deaths related to the respiratory illness.
