LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Three more people in Jefferson County have died from the novel coronavirus, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Saturday.
Fischer announced the new deaths related to COVID-19 in a tweet and said the county is up to 17 total deaths. He also reported an additional 26 confirmed positive cases of the new virus, which brings Jefferson County's total to at least 300.
"We knew these numbers would increase & we've been preparing for it," the mayor wrote. "We need you — everyone — to do their part. We need you to #StayHome!"
Fischer announced five virus-related deaths Friday — the county's largest single-day death total thus far. Heading into a weekend of nice weather, the mayor implored people not to congregate and said it's possible that public spaces like the Big Four Bridge could be closed if people continue not to stay at least six feet apart.
"In past years, I would visit a dozen community events on a nice spring Saturday," he wrote Saturday. "I miss it, too! But what we're doing — staying home & staying 6' apart when we must go out — is absolutely necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19. We must #StayHome to save lives!"
This story may be updated.
