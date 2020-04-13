LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman who tested positive for COVID-19 said she can see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Councilwoman Paula McCraney, D-7, was diagnosed with the virus a few weeks ago after also being diagnosed with bronchitis and double pneumonia.
After a stay in the hospital and more recovery time at home, she told WDRB News that she is starting to feel better.
"There is life after coronavirus, so just wait it out," McCraney said. "Let's do right now so we can be better off in the future."
She said no one with the virus should feel ashamed, and anyone who thinks they have it should call their medical provider.
"I can't even imagine anyone thinking this is a hoax or this is not serious," she said. "I would say to them look at the data. Listen to the healthcare professionals. Look at the amount of deaths we've experienced in this nation. This is real, and it's to be taken seriously."
McCraney said her faith and her husband, who also caught the virus, have helped lift her spirits during her fight.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.