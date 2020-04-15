LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Hillcreek Rehabilitation and Care on Breckenridge Lane has opened a specialized COVID-19 unit for senior citizens.
On Wednesday, Hillcreek's new 33-bed Respiratory and Recovery Unit admitted five patients battling COVID-19 who were transferred to the facility from local hospitals.
For the protection of the COVID-19 patients, staff and regular residents, the Respiratory and Recovery Unit is completely isolated from the rest of the facility and it has its own entrance, exit and HVAC system. The nurses and staff working in the unit will not work in any other part of the facility, and any linens, utensils or equipment used in the unit will not be reused in another area of Hillcreek.
"The safety of our employees and residents has always been and remains paramount as we expand our facility to meet the needs of COVID-19 patients,” said Tom Rawlins, Hillcreek's executive director, in a news release. "We’re strictly following CDC guidelines concerning Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other safety requirements."
The Respiratory and Recovery Unit offers patients 24-hour nursing staff, 24-hour respiratory therapy and daily pulmonologist visits.
In a news release, Brenda Franklin, Hillcreek's vice president of clinical services and specialty program coordinator, said the unit's 24-hour respiratory therapy and advanced equipment "provides good outcomes for COVID-19 and general respiratory patients."
Any COVID-19 patients coming to Hillcreek will require a direct transfer from a local hospital. Once a patient has been referred, family members should contact Hillcreek directly with any questions.
Despite all the precautions, some family members of Hillcreek residents believe the addition of the Respiratory and Recovery Unit will put Hillcreek's non-coronavirus residents in jeopardy of getting sick.
Michael Houston hasn't been able to see his mother, a Hillcreek resident, since Gov. Andy Beshear prohibited outside visitors to enter nursing homes to help curb the spread of COVID-19 to high-risk populations of senior citizens. He said he found out about the facility's new COVID-19 unit from watching the news and is worried about his mother’s well-being.
"I think they should’ve told us," Houston said. "They’re planning to put the COVID-19 patients in the facility that they shut down to keep the COVID-19 out. Now, they’re putting it with the patients in the nursing home. It’s not making sense to me."
A Hillcreek spokesperson said the facility is working to address any concerns from residents or their family members about the new unit. If anyone would like to voice a concern or ask any questions, you can reach out to Hillcreek’s executive director through email, respiratoryrecovery@hillcreekrehab.com, or by phone at 502-459-9120.
To learn more about the medical staff attending to the Respiratory and Recovery Unit or to find answers to other frequently asked questions, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.