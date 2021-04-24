LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases for two consecutive weeks, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Saturday.
Jefferson County reported 750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 this week, an 18.7% increase from last week.
"We plateaued at the bottom and we're slightly going up there," Fischer said during his weekly COVID-19 town hall. "We're seeing that in particular in our age category of 18 to 40. We want to continue to focus on that age group to really help us get to the finish line."
There are 70 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Jefferson County.
"We have about 4.7% of the people in the hospital that have COVID-19," Fischer said. "At one point that was in the low 20s, so that's come way down."
Health officials reported 16 new deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor this week.
Jefferson County remains in the orange category with 14 average daily cases per 100,000 people. To move to the yellow category, Louisville would need its case rate to decrease to nine or fewer per 100,000 people.
Nearly 44% of residents in Jefferson County have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, while 233,411 residents, or 30.4%, have completed the vaccine series, Fischer said.
Supply for the vaccine is no longer an issue in Louisville, but addressing hesitancy and access to the shot has become the larger focus, officials say.
"The glass is about 43% full, it needs to get about 65 to 75% full before we can truly be optimistic," Dr. Jon Klein with the University of Louisville said. "These vaccines have shown themselves to be highly effective and extremely safe."
Cardinal Stadium now has the capability to administer 6,000 doses of the vaccine per day.
Related Stories:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky and Indiana
- Lynn Family Stadium to host pop-up vaccination site during Racing Louisville FC game Monday
- Louisville doctor urges public to get vaccine in fight to end the pandemic
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.