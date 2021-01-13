LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents ages 70 and over can begin signing up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness has created a virtual sign-up form that will allow members of Phase 1B of the city's vaccine rollout plan to request a vaccination appointment. The city's plan anticipates beginning Phase 1B vaccinations in February.
According to the city's official website, Phase 1B also includes "nonmedical first responders such as police and fire; corrections workers, education – grades K-12 as well as pre-K educators located in a school. However, the website says those individuals will have their vaccination appointments scheduled through their employers and should not apply through the city's online platform.
City health officials recommend residents ages 70 and over complete all fields of the sign-up form for a faster response and to only fill out the form once. The form asks for residents' name, zip code, date of birth, email address, phone number and employer and for individuals to specify how they qualify for Phase 1B vaccination.
"When it’s time for your second dose, you will be contacted directly by the organization who administered your first dose for appointment scheduling," the website says. "You should receive your first and second dose from the same provider."
To request a vaccination appointment, click here. The city's website directs anyone with questions about the vaccination process to email COVIDvaccine@louisvilleky.gov.
More than 20,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Louisville over the past few weeks, health officials said Tuesday. A mass vaccination site opened Jan. 4 at Broadbent Arena, and officials said Tuesday that health care workers were on track to administer 4,000 doses by the end of the week.
The first vaccine doses arrived in the city in late December.
