LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sixth resident of Louisville's Treyton Oak Towers has died from the coronavirus.
The resident was one of 17 residents who were transferred to Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville earlier in the week, according to Mike Wideman, an administrator at the retirement community in the Old Louisville neighborhood.
Wideman also reported four additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at the retirement community — two staff members and two residents of the skilled-nursing floor. As of Sunday, 23 residents and 12 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
The two additional residents who tested positive for COVID-19 were transferred by ambulance to Norton Hospital Downtown, Wideman said, and the residents' family members as well as the Kentucky Department of Public Health have been notified.
In a news release Sunday, Treyton Oak staff asked Kentuckians to participate in a moment of prayer at 5 p.m. Sunday for those suffering from the virus.
"We are keeping the memories of the six friends we have lost in our thoughts," Wideman said in the news release. "On Easter Sunday, we ask for prayers for their families and for the residents and staff members who continue to battle this disease."
