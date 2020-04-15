LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County has 687 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 64 from Tuesday, Mayor Greg Fischer said Wednesday. The county’s death toll is up to 54, an increase of 6 from Tuesday.
“I wish I didn’t have to say this but it is very likely there could be more” deaths, Fischer said.
Fischer said the Metro health department’s data show that people of color are disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
Fischer presents racial data showing that "communities of color" are harder hit by #covid19. He cites "historical inequities" and "structural and institutional racism." Also, public transit + hourly jobs w/ no paid leave + healthy food access pic.twitter.com/lu0lPYtnF8— Chris Otts (@christopherotts) April 15, 2020
Blacks account for about 34% of coronavirus deaths in Jefferson County, according to the data, while Census figures show they make up about 21% of the county population.
Fischer said racial minorities are more likely to have hourly jobs with no paid leave, requiring them to show up to work instead of staying home; to have to public transportation instead owning personal vehicles; and to have less access to healthy food.
He said it’s an issue that needs more attention.
“We are not a rich country when we have this kind of disproportionality in health outcomes,” Fischer said.