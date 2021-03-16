LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More military veterans are now eligible to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Robley Rex VA Medical Center located on Zorn Avenue in Louisville is offering vaccinations to enrolled veterans 40 years and older.
Veterans can enroll here or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at 502-287-4426 to request an appointment. The center has also been reaching out to those eligible veterans to make sure they know they can sign up.
The center started its drive-thru vaccination clinic in January.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.