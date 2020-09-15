LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's COVID-19 case and death counts are dropping.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, said this is certainly a positive step for Louisville. But at the same time, she said it shouldn't give people a false sense of security.
Moyer said we've been here before.
"As you remember, back in July, the big increase of cases that we saw at the end of July and August was traced back to July 4th weekend," she said. "And so we are gearing up in possibly having the same thing."
The number of people wanting to get tested is also dropping. City officials worry that's from fatigue and encourage everyone with COVID-19 symptoms to continue getting tested.
