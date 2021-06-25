LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's LouVax Mobile Missions are taking the place of the mass vaccination sites put in place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pop-up clinics will continue over the next several days to vaccinate more Louisvillians against COVID-19. They don't require appointments and are set up at events throughout the city for a few hours at a time. Health experts are on hand to answer questions about the vaccine.
Metro Public Health and Wellness outlined the shift from vaccinations at Broadbent Arena to mobile clinics several months ago.
There are at least seven upcoming mobile events beginning Thursday, June 24, where people can go to get a vaccine. The locations and times are as follows:
Saturday (four separate events):
- Americana World Community Center
- 4801 Southside Drive
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- South Louisville Community Ministries
- 415 ½ W. Ashland Ave.
- 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Hip Hop N2 Learning
- 4810 Exeter Ave., Newburg Park
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Highland Park Missionary Baptist Church
- 3700 Shanks Lane
- 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Sunday:
- Derby Park Flea Market, hosted in partnership with La Casita Center and the Collectivo Latinx
- 2900 Seventh St.
- 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
All locations plan to use the Moderna vaccine, but the Pfizer vaccine will be at the clinics for people 12 and older to get a dose. One exception is the event Saturday at South Louisville Community Ministries, which will use the Johnson & Johnson shot.
Ciara Warren, chief of the mobile missions, said there are enough resources to return and give second doses in a few weeks to those who receive the Moderna shot.
"It's a really full weekend, and we're hitting a lot of different parts of the community and a lot of really targeted groups that need access to the vaccine," she said.
Warren said medical professionals will be at every event to answer questions and vaccines will be administered by licensed nurses. Health officials said they bring anywhere from 10 to 100s of doses to the clinics and can always get more if needed. They said they don't ever want to turn people away, especially as demand for the vaccine is starting to drop off.
"We would always love to see more, undoubtedly," University of Louisville Professor Dr. Ruth Carrico said. "We're going to be happy if we see one person here. Hopefully, we're going to see many more than that, but it's about meeting the needs and the desires of the community. That's mission one."
According to Louisville's Department for Public Health and Wellness dashboard, nearly 45% of Louisville residents are fully vaccinated.
Patients can get the first or second dose at the clinics. If they get the first dose, they get a number to call to find where and when they can get the second dose.
