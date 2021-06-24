LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's LouVax Mobile Missions are continuing over the next several days to vaccinate more Louisvillians against COVID-19.
LouVax Mobile provides a pop-up site for vaccination events throughout the city. Metro Public Health and Wellness outlined the shift from vaccinations at Broadbent Arena to mobile clinics several months ago.
There are at least seven upcoming mobile events beginning Thursday, June 24 where people can go to get a vaccine.
The locations and times are as follows:
Thursday:
- Hosted by Louisville Recovery Community Connection, The Hope Bus, Change Today Change Tomorrow
- 101 S. 44th Street
- 3 pm - 6 pm
Friday:
- Historic Calvary Baptist Church
- 1368 S. 28th Street
- 10 am - 2pm
Saturday (four separate events):
- Americana World Community Center
- 4801 Southside Dr.
- 10 am - 2 pm
- South Louisville Community Ministries
- 415 ½ W. Ashland Avenue
- 9 am - 11 am
- Hip Hop N2 Learning
- 4810 Exeter Ave, Newburg Park
- 11 am - 1 pm
- Highland Park Missionary Baptist Church
- 3700 Shanks Ln
- 9 am - 1 pm
Sunday:
- Derby Park Flea Market, hosted in partnership with La Casita Center and the Collectivo Latinx
- 2900 7th Street
- 9 am - 2 pm
All locations plan to use the Moderna vaccine except for the event Saturday at South Louisville Community Ministries, which will use the Johnson & Johnson shot.
Ciara Warren, chief of the mobile missions, said there are enough resources to return and give second doses in a few weeks to those who receive the Moderna shot.
"It's a really full weekend, and we're hitting a lot of different parts of the community and a lot of really targeted groups that need access to the vaccine," said Warren.
Warren said medical professionals will be at every event to answer questions and vaccines will be administered by licensed nurses.
According to Louisville's Department for Public Health and Wellness dashboard, nearly 45% of Louisville residents are fully vaccinated.
Appointments are not needed for the mobile mission sites.
