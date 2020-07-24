NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Everyone in Floyd County, Indiana, has to wear a mask in public as of Friday.
The mandate for the rest of the state begins on Monday, July 27.
The county-wide mandate started at midnight for anyone three-years-old and up when using public transportation, when you can't socially distance and anytime you're inside a business or restaurant.
The Floyd County Health Department said the mask rule was necessary after seeing four weeks of increasing COVID-19 cases. In the last week of June, there were 17 positive cases in the county. Last week, there were 58 positive tests.
Residents who talked with WDRB didn't have a problem with wearing masks, but Floyd County resident Denise Romney wonders where the government will draw the line on orders.
"I feel like it's safe and people should go ahead and wear them. I am worried though that masks are first as a mandate making you do something and then maybe vaccines are next," Romney said.
Others, like Mike Starrett, said masks are a good idea. "I don't want to spread it around to everyone. That's what I think of it. I'm not sure it would keep me from getting it but I don't want to give it to anybody else," he said.
Ron Snyder said it's about protecting yourself and others. "We should all be together in this. Let's stick together. This is not political or anything else. This is for the health of the nation," he said.
There are some exceptions to the mask policy. You don't have to wear a mask if your doctor advises against it or if you're in a restaurant and seated at your table or in a private office by yourself.
The health department does remind everyone the mask needs to cover your mouth and nose. This will be in effect for six weeks until September.
