LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the University of Louisville football team plays its home opener Sept. 11 against Eastern Kentucky University at Cardinal Stadium, mask-wearing will be enforced in many indoor areas.
The athletic department said everyone — regardless of vaccination status — will be required to wear a mask while visiting any indoor area of the stadium except when eating or drinking. Spaces like the restrooms, PNC Club, Brown & Williamson Club, Pepsi Club, press box and elevators are all covered under that fully-enclosed umbrella.
Fans seated in suits, however, won't be required to wear a mask.
Masks won't be required on the concourse, in the upper and lower seating bowls and in the outdoor club seating.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.