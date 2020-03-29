LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Mayor Greg Fischer said Sunday.
Fischer read a statement released by LMPD Chief Steve Conrad during a teleconference update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Louisville. According to Conrad, the officer last worked a shift on Wednesday, March 25.
The officer is currently being treated at a hospital, Fischer said.
LMPD has notified all department members who may have come in contact with the officer while he was sick, Fischer said. The department also cleaned and sanitized the areas where the officer worked, including his police vehicle.
Officials with LMPD and Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness are working together to "determine any additional course of action," said Fischer, who announced that Jefferson County is up to at least 140 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. According to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office, Jefferson County had at least 106 reported positive cases as of 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28.
At least two firefighters with the Louisville Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the department.
