LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The federal government will donate more than 2 million face masks to schools across Kentucky, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
McConnell, R-Ky., said the masks will be used by both students and teachers and were donated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Education.
The donation to Kentucky's schools is part of 125 million reusable, cloth masks that will be given to schools nationwide as part of President Donald Trump's plan to "safely reopen America's schools for communities that choose to do so," McConell's office said in a news release.
Kentucky's public health department will distribute the masks at both public and private schools across the state.
