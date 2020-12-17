LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that all Americans should "accept" the COVID-19 vaccine.
McConnell, R-Ky., also said he will receive the vaccination "in the coming days," according to a statement from his office.
"Because of government continuity requirements, I have been informed by the Office of the Attending Physician that I am eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, which I will accept in the coming days," McConnell said in the statement.
As a second vaccine nears approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, McConnell urged people to believe the science and do what it takes to beat the pandemic.
"The only way to beat this pandemic is for us to follow the advice of our nation’s health care professionals: get vaccinated and continue to follow CDC guidelines," he said.
"I truly hope all Kentuckians and Americans will heed this advice and accept this safe and effective vaccine."
Kentucky received 38,025 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Sunday. The doses have been distributed to 11 hospitals around the state as well as long-term care facilities.
