LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Medicaid recipients are the latest targets for scammers during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Cameron said scammers may try to use Medicaid recipients to illegally bill the Medicaid program for unnecessary services during the pandemic. If you believe a scammer has contacted you, Cameron said to report the activity to the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse hotline at 1-877-ABUSE-TIP.
You can avoid becoming a victim of COVID-19 scams by getting advice from a licensed health care provider if you have coronavirus symptoms and by only using approved testing sites.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.